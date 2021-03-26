Charles and William appoint NHS spin doctors to manage communications

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have appointed two NHS spin doctors to oversee their communications.

Simon Enright, currently director of communications at the NHS and formerly the deputy editor of BBC Newsnight, will be joining Clarence House to take charge of Charles’ public relations.

Meanwhile, Victoria O’Byrne, director of communications for NHS Test and Trace, will be joining Kensington Palace to work with William and Kate.

Both are expected to start in May.

They are tasked with repairing the reputation of the royal family after the shocking allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

The front pages of UK national newspapers after the interview with Oprah Winfrey (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry accused his father of failing to return his calls and claimed William was “trapped” inside the monarchy.

Another unnamed family member was accused of racism.

Mr Enright, 51, has played a pivotal role in managing the communications of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

He spent 16 years working for the BBC before joining the NHS in 2013.

Mr Enright will take over from Julian Payne, who announced in January he was stepping down as Charles’ director of communications.

Ms O’Byrne has been at the NHS for seven months, according to her LinkedIn page, which lists “crisis communications” among her specialities.