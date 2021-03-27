India great Sachin Tendulkar says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 47-year-old, who is Test cricket’s all time leading run-scorer with 15,921, said he is suffering only mild symptoms and is quarantining at home.

In a post on Twitter, Tendulkar said: “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay.

“However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.

“I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country.

“Take care all of you.”