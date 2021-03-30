Two men taken to hospital after gas blast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two men have been taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a terraced house.

Emergency services were called to an address in Darlaston Road, Walsall, at about 6.30am, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

West Midlands Fire Service said several crews were at the scene, along with gas board engineers, while police had cordoned off the road.

Crews from Walsall, Willenhall and Bilston are currently in attendance to reports of a Gas explosion on Darlaston Road, Walsall, working together with Ambulance, Police and Gas board.Avoid the area if possible. — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) March 30, 2021

A WMAS spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at Darlaston Road to find the property involved with significant damage and five people to assess.

“A car passing at the time of the incident was also seriously damaged as a result of the explosion.”

She added: “Two men were treated for injuries not believed to be serious, and taken to hospital for further treatment.”

One of the injured men was taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the other to nearby Walsall Manor Hospital.

Three other patients were assessed at the scene, with one needing some minor treatment.

In a statement, the fire service said: “Crews from Walsall, Willenhall and Bilston are currently in attendance to reports of a gas explosion on Darlaston Road, Walsall, working together with ambulance, police and gas board.

“Avoid the area if possible.”