In Pictures: Sun-seekers enjoy sizzling spring weather

by Press Association
March 30 2021, 12.35pm Updated: March 30 2021, 2.04pm
People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
It’s officially British Summer Time – and it seems the weather has shifted up a gear to mark the occasion.

Temperatures were set to climb above average on Tuesday – and could top 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday in some areas, the Met Office said.

But with the warm weather coinciding with the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged those heading out to “proceed with caution”.

Anna Heslop, 25, paddleboarding at sunrise at Cullercoats Bay on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
An early-morning dip at Tynemouth beach on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Swimmers at Cullercoats Bay in the North East (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boxing training next to Boscombe Pier near Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children play around a herd of life-size elephant figures on display at Sudeley Castle in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)
The elephants were created by international conservation charity Elephant Family (Ben Birchall/PA)
People fish from Boscombe Pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Members of a local scooter club prepare to set off from the sea front on Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Two paddle boarders in the sea off Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Strolling along Boscombe Pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children having fun with a giant 3D comic strip of the Beano, during the Easter festival at Kew Gardens in south-west London (Yui Mok/PA)
This year’s festival at Kew celebrates 70 years of Dennis the Menace with a series of activities and an interactive story trail around the gardens (Yui Mok/PA)
Relaxing in the sun at Victoria Embankment Gardens in Central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)