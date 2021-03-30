In Pictures: Sun-seekers enjoy sizzling spring weather

It’s officially British Summer Time – and it seems the weather has shifted up a gear to mark the occasion.
Temperatures were set to climb above average on Tuesday – and could top 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday in some areas, the Met Office said.
But with the warm weather coinciding with the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged those heading out to “proceed with caution”.
