Video shows ‘disgusting’ attack on Asian American woman in New York street

An Asian American woman was attacked by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by New York City Police Department.

The 65-year-old was walking in Manhattan on Monday afternoon when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, the NYPD said.

The man then stamped on the woman’s face several times while hurling anti-Asian sentiments at her, police said. He later casually walked away, the footage shows.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/29/21 at approx 11:40 AM, in front of 360 W 43 St in Manhattan, the suspect punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making anti-Asian statements. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WRE4kSHtRG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

In the video, a man inside a building lobby seemingly stops what he is doing to watch the assault. Two more men wearing blazers walk into the frame and one of them closes the door as the woman lies on the ground.

The property developer and manager of the building, Brodsky Organisation, wrote on Instagram that it was aware of the assault and said staff members who witnessed it had been suspended pending an investigation.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Officers said there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year, news outlets reported.

Here is a closer look at the suspect. Again, if you have any information please DM @NYPDTips or call them at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/wOtMz3IfIG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called Monday’s attack “disgusting”.

“I don’t know who attacks a 65-year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that,” Mr Shea said on TV station NY1.

He had previously said the agency would increase its outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities amid a national spike in anti-Asian hate crime.

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate, more than 3,795 incidents were reported to the organisation from March 19 last year to February 28 this year. The group said that number is “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur”.