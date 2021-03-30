Timeline of furore over funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey last year sparked a political furore when hundreds of people poured on to the streets of west Belfast despite strict regulations over public gatherings.

At that time Northern Ireland was under strict rules which limited social interaction aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic.

The appearance of deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill among the crowds led to ructions at the top of the Stormont Executive.

Bobby Storey (left) and Gerry Adams (Niall Carson/PA)

Here is how events unfolded:

– June 21 – Bobby Storey, an influential figure in the republican movement and former IRA man, dies at the age of 64 in England following an illness.

– June 26 – People line the streets in west Belfast as Mr Storey’s body is brought home.

– June 30 – Hundreds turn out for the funeral, including Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald, former party president Gerry Adams and Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill during the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Following requiem Mass at St Agnes Church, a cortege followed by hundreds makes its way to Milltown Cemetery where speeches are made. Mr Storey’s remains are later transferred across the city to Roselawn Cemetery for cremation.

A furious reaction follows from politicians. The PSNI issues a statement which said officers had received assurances that health guidelines would be observed with marshals to ensure compliance.

– July 1 – Ms O’Neill is defiant amid calls for her to resign, insisting the cortege was limited to 30 while social distancing inside the church was “exemplary”. She says: “I will never apologise for attending the funeral of my friend.”

(left to right) Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill arrive at St Agnes’ Church in west Belfast for the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey. (Liam McBurney/PA)

– July 2 – Ms McDonald responds to criticism for travelling from Dublin to attend the funeral, telling RTE it had been “meticulously planned with the PSNI and others”. Irish premier Leo Varadkar joins criticism of Sinn Fein, and says politicians should “lead by example”.

– July 4 – PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd says officers were not involved in the planning of the funeral.

– July 10 – Belfast city councillors vote for an independent investigation into events at Roselawn on the day of the funeral.

Roselawn Cemetery and Crematorium in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Liam McBurney/PA)

– July 11 – The PSNI announces that Mark Webster, Cumbria’s Deputy Chief Constable, will oversee and direct the investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the funeral.

– July 20 – First Minister Arlene Foster stops joint public health briefings with Ms O’Neill until investigations into alleged breaches of regulations at the funeral are investigated.

– September 9 – Ms O’Neill speaks of regret that the public health message was undermined, but does not apologise for attending the funeral. Joint appearances with Mrs Foster later resume.

First Minister Arlene Foster (PA)

– September 24 – Police announce that 24 people will be interviewed over alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations at the funeral.

– December 17 – Police announce the investigation into alleged breaches has concluded and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

– February 18 – An independent report finds that Belfast City Council was not pressured to allow special treatment in the organisation of the cremation of Mr Storey, but it finds that different arrangements for cremations that day were “avoidable, unnecessary and completely wrong”.

The council apologises to all the families affected by events at the cemetery on June 30, and describes the difference in treatment as “unacceptable”.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Bryne (left) and Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd (Liam McBurney/PA)

– March 30 – Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service announce it will not be pursuing any prosecutions over alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.

Director of public prosecutions Stephen Herron acknowledged “widespread public concern” but said the evidential test had not been met.

– First Minister Arlene Foster reacted furiously and called for PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne to resign over the policing around the funeral.

Mr Byrne declined and said he stands by the actions of his officers.