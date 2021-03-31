Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Life’s a beach as Britons bask in balmy March weather

by Press Association
March 31 2021, 2.24pm Updated: March 31 2021, 5.44pm
People on the beach at Barry Island, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
People were out and about making the most of the sunny conditions again on Wednesday as parts of the UK saw temperatures hit almost 24C (75.2F).

Forecasters had said there was a 10% chance the country could see its hottest March day on record.

And while Monday’s easing of coronavirus rules means groups of up to six, or two households, are now able to socialise outside, and outdoor sports facilities can reopen, the Government was urging the public not to “blow it”.

A runner at Holders Lane Playing Fields in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
A man and his dog make their way out of Portsmouth harbour in a small boat (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paddleboarders at Southend in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chalkwell beach, Southend (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Steve Parsons/PA)
Brighton beach in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The beach at Barry Island, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
People making the most of the warmer weather at Barry Island beach (Ben Birchall/PA)
Women at a beach hut in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Box Hill in Surrey (John Walton/PA)
Police on patrol in St James’s Park, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Visitors to Battersea Park in south London photograph blossom on the trees (Stefan Rousseau/PA)