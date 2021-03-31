Wales gives potential reopening date for outdoor hospitality

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Outdoor hospitality in Wales – including cafes, pubs and restaurants – could reopen from April 26, the Welsh Government has said.

The potential changes will be confirmed at the April 22 review of restrictions, it said, as Welsh ministers set out further plans to restore freedoms in the country.

The Welsh Government said First Minister Mark Drakeford will set out a series of new measures on Thursday that will see Wales move fully into Alert Level 3 by May 17, “subject to public health conditions remaining favourable”.

(Yui Mok/PA)

He will confirm that all remaining non-essential retail and close contact services will be allowed to reopen from April 12, while the rules will also be changed to allow travel into and out of Wales from the rest of the United Kingdom and Common Travel Area.

Students in Wales will also return to face-to-face education from the same day.

Mr Drakeford is also expected to signal on Thursday further changes which will be confirmed at the April 22 review, which include reopening outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality from April 26.

By early May, plans include allowing organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people and for gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities to reopen for individual or one-to-one training but not exercise classes.