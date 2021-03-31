Over-50s and vulnerable urged to book Covid-19 jab and turn up for second dose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The head of the NHS is urging anyone who is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine to book one immediately and for people to turn up for second doses when called.

April will see fewer available vaccines due to a slowdown in supply from India, with GPs told to concentrate on delivering second doses and vaccinating the over-50s and vulnerable groups.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “We’re well on track to meet our April 15 goal of offering NHS Covid vaccination to everyone aged 50 and over, as well as other high risk groups.

“In just the past two weeks, we’ve now jabbed nearly 85% of people aged 50-54, and over three million of the highest risk people have also now had their top-up second dose.”

NHS medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, added: “Our fantastic staff, helped by local organisations and volunteers, have done everything in their power to jab millions of people at speed – an incredible achievement.

“As we start to see signs of normal life returning – seeing family or friends outdoors – protecting those most at risk is even more important.

(PA Graphics)

“So, if you have not been jabbed and are eligible, please do book in – staff are working hard to protect as many as possible, as supply allows.

“I had my jab a few weeks ago – it is easy, quick and effective.”

Those over 50 can book a vaccine via their GP or the central vaccine booking website. People who are clinically vulnerable or a health and care worker can contact their GP for an appointment.