Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 28, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 29-April 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 111 (35%) have seen a rise in case rates, 198 (63%) have seen a fall and six are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 164 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 28, the equivalent of 227.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 198.0 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 21.

Rotherham has the second highest rate, up from 141.3 to 172.2, with 457 new cases.

North Warwickshire has the third highest rate, up from 78.1 to 167.0, with 109 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

North Warwickshire (up from 78.1 to 167.0)

Hinckley & Bosworth (46.8 to 101.6)

South Kesteven (89.2 to 125.0)

Oxford (24.9 to 58.4)

Trafford (43.8 to 76.7)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 21.

Corby, 227.1, (164), 198.0, (143)

Rotherham, 172.2, (457), 141.3, (375)

North Warwickshire, 167.0, (109), 78.1, (51)

Barnsley, 143.4, (354), 185.5, (458)

North Lincolnshire, 143.4, (247), 161.4, (278)

Doncaster, 140.1, (437), 143.6, (448)

Bradford, 140.1, (756), 143.9, (777)

Wakefield, 139.5, (486), 136.1, (474)

Hull, 128.2, (333), 152.4, (396)

Boston, 125.4, (88), 115.4, (81)

South Kesteven, 125.0, (178), 89.2, (127)

Sheffield, 124.8, (730), 127.9, (748)

Leeds, 119.7, (949), 102.3, (811)

Luton, 116.4, (248), 136.1, (290)

South Holland, 115.8, (110), 137.9, (131)

Oldham, 112.6, (267), 107.5, (255)

Bolton, 110.9, (319), 108.9, (313)

Blackburn with Darwen, 108.9, (163), 105.5, (158)

Leicester, 107.8, (382), 111.2, (394)

Kirklees, 106.6, (469), 105.1, (462)

Tameside, 105.5, (239), 121.0, (274)

Rochdale, 103.0, (229), 101.2, (225)

Peterborough, 102.3, (207), 124.6, (252)

Stockton-on-Tees, 101.9, (201), 102.9, (203)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 101.6, (115), 46.8, (53)

East Northamptonshire, 101.6, (96), 106.8, (101)

Preston, 101.3, (145), 95.7, (137)

Calderdale, 100.3, (212), 93.2, (197)

Sandwell, 98.3, (323), 83.1, (273)

Manchester, 96.4, (533), 92.8, (513)

North East Lincolnshire, 94.0, (150), 90.9, (145)

Tamworth, 93.9, (72), 84.8, (65)

Newark and Sherwood, 93.1, (114), 91.5, (112)

Melton, 91.8, (47), 76.2, (39)

Mansfield, 90.6, (99), 95.1, (104)

Hartlepool, 89.7, (84), 92.9, (87)

Selby, 89.4, (81), 69.5, (63)

Rugby, 88.1, (96), 113.8, (124)

Wigan, 86.7, (285), 103.1, (339)

Slough, 85.6, (128), 79.6, (119)

Stevenage, 83.1, (73), 89.9, (79)

Salford, 82.7, (214), 106.2, (275)

Broxtowe, 82.4, (94), 96.5, (110)

Stoke-on-Trent, 82.3, (211), 78.4, (201)

Redditch, 82.1, (70), 150.1, (128)

Dudley, 81.8, (263), 86.4, (278)

Ashfield, 79.0, (101), 82.1, (105)

Fenland, 78.5, (80), 111.9, (114)

Charnwood, 77.5, (144), 69.4, (129)

Trafford, 76.7, (182), 43.8, (104)

Walsall, 74.6, (213), 71.1, (203)

North West Leicestershire, 74.3, (77), 97.5, (101)

East Staffordshire, 73.5, (88), 103.5, (124)

Kettering, 72.7, (74), 70.7, (72)

Stockport, 72.6, (213), 75.0, (220)

Chorley, 71.9, (85), 64.3, (76)

Ipswich, 71.6, (98), 73.0, (100)

Nottingham, 70.9, (236), 75.1, (250)

Bury, 70.7, (135), 96.3, (184)

Birmingham, 70.6, (806), 75.8, (865)

Rutland, 70.1, (28), 42.6, (17)

Southampton, 70.1, (177), 82.8, (209)

Blaby, 69.9, (71), 74.9, (76)

South Derbyshire, 69.0, (74), 79.2, (85)

West Lindsey, 69.0, (66), 122.3, (117)

Bassetlaw, 69.0, (81), 127.7, (150)

Dartford, 68.4, (77), 35.5, (40)

Swindon, 68.0, (151), 71.1, (158)

Hyndburn, 67.9, (55), 79.0, (64)

Northampton, 66.8, (150), 80.6, (181)

Breckland, 66.4, (93), 65.7, (92)

Burnley, 66.4, (59), 83.2, (74)

Wolverhampton, 66.1, (174), 62.3, (164)

Bexley, 64.4, (160), 31.8, (79)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 63.4, (96), 55.5, (84)

Oadby and Wigston, 63.1, (36), 56.1, (32)

South Somerset, 62.4, (105), 51.7, (87)

South Ribble, 62.3, (69), 83.9, (93)

Lichfield, 62.0, (65), 53.5, (56)

Darlington, 61.8, (66), 116.1, (124)

West Lancashire, 61.2, (70), 67.4, (77)

High Peak, 60.4, (56), 41.0, (38)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 60.4, (206), 75.3, (257)

Barking and Dagenham, 60.1, (128), 55.0, (117)

Swale, 59.3, (89), 45.3, (68)

Solihull, 59.2, (128), 77.2, (167)

Sunderland, 59.1, (164), 81.4, (226)

Harrow, 58.9, (148), 45.8, (115)

East Lindsey, 58.6, (83), 75.5, (107)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 58.5, (76), 58.5, (76)

Oxford, 58.4, (89), 24.9, (38)

Middlesbrough, 57.5, (81), 62.4, (88)

Tendring, 56.6, (83), 53.9, (79)

Huntingdonshire, 56.2, (100), 59.0, (105)

Hillingdon, 56.0, (172), 63.5, (195)

Rossendale, 56.0, (40), 103.5, (74)

Gedling, 55.1, (65), 75.5, (89)

Central Bedfordshire, 55.1, (159), 53.0, (153)

County Durham, 54.9, (291), 69.2, (367)

Cheshire West and Chester, 54.8, (188), 74.3, (255)

North Tyneside, 54.3, (113), 64.9, (135)

Hounslow, 54.1, (147), 63.7, (173)

Wellingborough, 53.9, (43), 57.7, (46)

Cannock Chase, 53.6, (54), 65.5, (66)

Sedgemoor, 53.6, (66), 65.8, (81)

West Oxfordshire, 53.3, (59), 36.2, (40)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 52.5, (159), 58.1, (176)

Craven, 52.5, (30), 35.0, (20)

Eastleigh, 52.4, (70), 44.2, (59)

Coventry, 51.9, (193), 61.9, (230)

Warrington, 51.4, (108), 84.8, (178)

Derby, 50.5, (130), 59.9, (154)

Broadland, 50.5, (66), 35.2, (46)

Bristol, 50.3, (233), 49.2, (228)

Spelthorne, 50.1, (50), 58.1, (58)

Ealing, 49.7, (170), 66.7, (228)

Epsom and Ewell, 49.6, (40), 26.0, (21)

Halton, 49.5, (64), 64.1, (83)

Milton Keynes, 49.4, (133), 49.0, (132)

North East Derbyshire, 49.3, (50), 35.5, (36)

Redbridge, 48.8, (149), 53.1, (162)

Thanet, 48.6, (69), 60.6, (86)

South Oxfordshire, 48.6, (69), 41.5, (59)

Wycombe, 48.1, (84), 51.0, (89)

Bromsgrove, 48.1, (48), 47.1, (47)

Ribble Valley, 47.6, (29), 82.1, (50)

Northumberland, 47.5, (153), 74.7, (241)

Fylde, 45.8, (37), 61.9, (50)

Wyre Forest, 45.4, (46), 67.1, (68)

Hart, 45.3, (44), 20.6, (20)

Plymouth, 45.0, (118), 37.8, (99)

Cheshire East, 44.8, (172), 52.3, (201)

Scarborough, 44.1, (48), 39.5, (43)

St Helens, 43.7, (79), 60.9, (110)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 43.2, (80), 35.6, (66)

Amber Valley, 42.9, (55), 41.4, (53)

Derbyshire Dales, 42.9, (31), 102.3, (74)

Copeland, 42.5, (29), 11.7, (8)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 42.5, (55), 76.5, (99)

Canterbury, 42.3, (70), 44.1, (73)

North Hertfordshire, 41.9, (56), 35.9, (48)

North Kesteven, 41.9, (49), 45.3, (53)

Crawley, 41.8, (47), 56.9, (64)

Runnymede, 41.4, (37), 64.9, (58)

Rochford, 41.2, (36), 36.6, (32)

Lancaster, 41.1, (60), 38.3, (56)

Gateshead, 41.1, (83), 56.4, (114)

Bracknell Forest, 40.8, (50), 31.8, (39)

South Gloucestershire, 40.7, (116), 38.9, (111)

South Tyneside, 40.4, (61), 81.5, (123)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 40.3, (61), 38.3, (58)

Merton, 40.2, (83), 42.1, (87)

Redcar and Cleveland, 40.1, (55), 63.4, (87)

Havant, 39.6, (50), 25.4, (32)

Harborough, 39.4, (37), 62.9, (59)

Kingston upon Thames, 39.4, (70), 47.3, (84)

Cambridge, 39.3, (49), 34.5, (43)

Chesterfield, 39.1, (41), 48.6, (51)

Kensington and Chelsea, 39.1, (61), 28.8, (45)

Brent, 38.8, (128), 56.7, (187)

Portsmouth, 38.6, (83), 46.5, (100)

Knowsley, 38.4, (58), 45.7, (69)

Southend-on-Sea, 38.2, (70), 37.7, (69)

Greenwich, 38.2, (110), 43.1, (124)

Liverpool, 37.5, (187), 38.4, (191)

Colchester, 37.5, (73), 45.2, (88)

South Staffordshire, 37.4, (42), 61.4, (69)

Braintree, 36.7, (56), 24.9, (38)

Welwyn Hatfield, 36.6, (45), 36.6, (45)

Worcester, 36.6, (37), 71.1, (72)

Thurrock, 36.1, (63), 49.9, (87)

Wandsworth, 36.1, (119), 38.8, (128)

Reading, 35.9, (58), 43.9, (71)

West Suffolk, 35.7, (64), 33.0, (59)

Woking, 35.7, (36), 48.6, (49)

Newham, 35.7, (126), 39.9, (141)

East Cambridgeshire, 35.6, (32), 42.3, (38)

Erewash, 35.5, (41), 60.7, (70)

Stratford-on-Avon, 35.4, (46), 71.5, (93)

Lincoln, 35.2, (35), 69.5, (69)

Bedford, 35.2, (61), 37.5, (65)

Wokingham, 35.1, (60), 40.3, (69)

Tower Hamlets, 34.8, (113), 35.1, (114)

Pendle, 34.7, (32), 71.7, (66)

Eastbourne, 34.7, (36), 45.3, (47)

Gosport, 34.2, (29), 34.2, (29)

Aylesbury Vale, 34.1, (68), 34.6, (69)

Enfield, 33.9, (113), 31.5, (105)

Richmond upon Thames, 33.8, (67), 34.8, (69)

Allerdale, 33.8, (33), 27.6, (27)

Dacorum, 33.6, (52), 38.8, (60)

Sutton, 33.4, (69), 31.5, (65)

Basingstoke and Deane, 33.4, (59), 37.9, (67)

Medway, 33.0, (92), 34.1, (95)

Daventry, 32.6, (28), 41.9, (36)

Wychavon, 32.4, (42), 44.0, (57)

Harlow, 32.2, (28), 55.1, (48)

Waltham Forest, 32.1, (89), 35.7, (99)

South Cambridgeshire, 32.1, (51), 23.9, (38)

Fareham, 31.8, (37), 28.4, (33)

Vale of White Horse, 31.6, (43), 41.9, (57)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 31.5, (31), 61.0, (60)

Havering, 31.2, (81), 31.6, (82)

Three Rivers, 31.1, (29), 37.5, (35)

Sefton, 30.4, (84), 46.3, (128)

Haringey, 30.2, (81), 26.4, (71)

Richmondshire, 29.8, (16), 44.7, (24)

West Berkshire, 29.7, (47), 30.3, (48)

Dover, 29.6, (35), 30.5, (36)

Wyre, 29.4, (33), 57.1, (64)

Test Valley, 29.3, (37), 32.5, (41)

Malvern Hills, 29.2, (23), 22.9, (18)

Barnet, 29.1, (115), 24.3, (96)

Watford, 29.0, (28), 28.0, (27)

York, 29.0, (61), 30.9, (65)

Broxbourne, 28.8, (28), 28.8, (28)

Castle Point, 28.8, (26), 55.3, (50)

Blackpool, 28.7, (40), 45.2, (63)

Hertsmere, 28.6, (30), 32.4, (34)

South Bucks, 28.6, (20), 31.4, (22)

Bolsover, 28.5, (23), 93.1, (75)

Tonbridge and Malling, 28.0, (37), 26.5, (35)

Mid Devon, 27.9, (23), 19.4, (16)

Mid Suffolk, 27.9, (29), 33.7, (35)

Tunbridge Wells, 27.8, (33), 33.7, (40)

Norwich, 27.7, (39), 42.0, (59)

Ashford, 27.7, (36), 36.9, (48)

Stafford, 27.7, (38), 36.4, (50)

Islington, 27.6, (67), 39.6, (96)

East Devon, 27.3, (40), 29.4, (43)

Telford and Wrekin, 27.2, (49), 33.4, (60)

Warwick, 27.1, (39), 45.2, (65)

Chiltern, 27.1, (26), 27.1, (26)

Wiltshire, 27.0, (135), 27.8, (139)

Mendip, 26.8, (31), 19.9, (23)

Harrogate, 26.7, (43), 54.1, (87)

South Northamptonshire, 26.5, (25), 29.6, (28)

East Suffolk, 26.5, (66), 25.3, (63)

Rushmoor, 26.4, (25), 28.5, (27)

Reigate and Banstead, 26.2, (39), 24.9, (37)

Maidstone, 26.2, (45), 26.8, (46)

Brighton and Hove, 26.1, (76), 39.2, (114)

Arun, 26.1, (42), 40.4, (65)

North Somerset, 26.0, (56), 26.5, (57)

Shropshire, 26.0, (84), 30.0, (97)

Lambeth, 25.8, (84), 31.3, (102)

Chichester, 25.6, (31), 48.7, (59)

Lewisham, 25.5, (78), 31.1, (95)

Herefordshire, 25.4, (49), 37.3, (72)

Barrow-in-Furness, 25.4, (17), 35.8, (24)

Rushcliffe, 25.2, (30), 36.9, (44)

Dorset, 25.1, (95), 31.2, (118)

New Forest, 25.0, (45), 24.4, (44)

Forest of Dean, 24.2, (21), 19.6, (17)

Wirral, 24.1, (78), 30.2, (98)

Winchester, 24.0, (30), 40.0, (50)

Chelmsford, 23.5, (42), 29.1, (52)

Bromley, 23.5, (78), 24.7, (82)

Hackney and City of London, 23.4, (68), 19.6, (57)

Hambleton, 22.9, (21), 32.8, (30)

Somerset West and Taunton, 22.6, (35), 15.5, (24)

Mid Sussex, 22.5, (34), 17.2, (26)

Southwark, 22.3, (71), 25.1, (80)

Westminster, 22.2, (58), 32.1, (84)

East Hampshire, 22.1, (27), 16.4, (20)

Cherwell, 21.9, (33), 30.6, (46)

Croydon, 21.7, (84), 22.5, (87)

Maldon, 21.6, (14), 12.3, (8)

Tandridge, 21.6, (19), 29.5, (26)

Torbay, 21.3, (29), 24.2, (33)

Camden, 21.1, (57), 22.2, (60)

Horsham, 20.9, (30), 14.6, (21)

South Norfolk, 20.6, (29), 13.5, (19)

Epping Forest, 20.5, (27), 41.8, (55)

Surrey Heath, 20.2, (18), 24.6, (22)

Guildford, 20.1, (30), 23.5, (35)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 20.0, (79), 22.8, (90)

Worthing, 19.9, (22), 39.8, (44)

Exeter, 19.8, (26), 14.5, (19)

Cheltenham, 19.8, (23), 25.8, (30)

Basildon, 19.8, (37), 28.3, (53)

Uttlesford, 19.7, (18), 41.6, (38)

Mole Valley, 19.5, (17), 17.2, (15)

Stroud, 19.2, (23), 26.7, (32)

Sevenoaks, 19.0, (23), 16.6, (20)

Gravesham, 18.7, (20), 17.8, (19)

Wealden, 18.6, (30), 14.2, (23)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 18.5, (106), 17.0, (97)

Carlisle, 18.4, (20), 17.5, (19)

Waverley, 18.2, (23), 19.0, (24)

Ryedale, 18.1, (10), 39.7, (22)

West Devon, 17.9, (10), 9.0, (5)

Elmbridge, 17.5, (24), 24.1, (33)

Lewes, 17.4, (18), 31.0, (32)

North Norfolk, 17.2, (18), 14.3, (15)

Gloucester, 17.0, (22), 13.2, (17)

Isle of Wight, 16.9, (24), 9.9, (14)

East Hertfordshire, 16.7, (25), 22.7, (34)

Babergh, 16.3, (15), 18.5, (17)

St Albans, 16.2, (24), 24.9, (37)

South Hams, 16.1, (14), 6.9, (6)

Bath and North East Somerset, 16.0, (31), 21.7, (42)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 21.8, (14)

Great Yarmouth, 15.1, (15), 14.1, (14)

Folkestone and Hythe, 15.0, (17), 20.4, (23)

Torridge, 13.2, (9), 13.2, (9)

Brentwood, 13.0, (10), 28.6, (22)

Teignbridge, 12.7, (17), 11.2, (15)

South Lakeland, 11.4, (12), 19.0, (20)

Eden, 11.3, (6), 28.2, (15)

Rother, 9.4, (9), 10.4, (10)

Cotswold, 8.9, (8), 7.8, (7)

Tewkesbury, 8.4, (8), 20.0, (19)

Hastings, 6.5, (6), 15.1, (14)

North Devon, 6.2, (6), 8.2, (8)