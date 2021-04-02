What the papers say – April 2

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers are led by further concern over the potential impacts of the racial disparities report.

The Guardian carries comments from Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, that the Government-backed review of racial disparities in Britain gives “racists the green light”.

Guardian front page, Friday 2 April 2021: No 10 report is 'green light for racists', says Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zFNrCWNYpA — The Guardian (@guardian) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, The Independent reports two experts named as “stakeholders” in the review say they were not consulted on it.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Experts named in rave review weren’t consulted #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fvVeYIjnDt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 1, 2021

Elsewhere, trials of Covid vaccine passports could begin as soon as next month, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror leads with the entertainment and culture industries receiving a £400 million boost to prepare for summer.

MIRROR: Get set for summer of fun #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3VfvIcCS9n — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 1, 2021

The Sun says Bahrain, as a result of its rapid vaccine rollout, is shaping up as the best option for Britons looking for an overseas holiday.

THE SUN: The planes to Spain now mainly to Bahrain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1uljbgPhT0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 1, 2021

The Daily Express carries Professor Chris Witty’s comments that coronavirus is “not going to go away” and we have to learn to live with it.

The Daily Telegraph reports British taxpayers have funded the Dutch vaccine factory at the heart of a row over jabs with the European Commission.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Taxpayers funded EU factory at heart of vaccine row'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/kcI0a0KIL5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 1, 2021

Two Oxfam aid workers have been accused of sexual exploitation and bullying in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to The Times.

TIMES: Oxfam rocked by new sex claims against aid workers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vq2VE6mm9k — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 1, 2021

The i says 66 of David Cameron’s ministers and officials obtained related jobs in the private sector within two years of stepping down from Government.

Exclusive: 66 of David Cameron ministers and officials took private jobs linked to their role in government #TomorrowsPapersToday@HugoGye's report:https://t.co/ONbud5ay3F pic.twitter.com/qwXspTO1AK — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 1, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with a story on emoji use.