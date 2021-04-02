Red list: New additions bring total number of banned countries to 39

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The addition of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya and the Philippines brings the total number of countries on England’s red list to 39.

Passengers arriving from or transiting through the four countries are barred unless they are British or Irish nationals or UK residents.

Those exempt from the ban will have to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival.

The list now includes almost all of South America and large swathes of Africa, three Middle Eastern States as well as the three new additions in Asia.

Currently, no European countries are on the red list, although ministers have reportedly been discussing whether to add France as it grapples with a third wave of coronavirus cases.

Almost 5,000 patients are in intensive care in France, nearly matching the most during the country’s previous coronavirus surge in November.

Here are the countries currently on the red list:

– Americas

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.



– Asia

Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Philippines – all three will be added to the red list as of 4am on 9 April.

– Middle East

Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

– Africa

Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, the Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Kenya will be added to the red list from 4am on April 9.