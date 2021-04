Boris Johnson warns public not to meet loved ones indoors over Easter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson has urged against people meeting others from different households indoors over the Easter weekend, warning vaccines do not guarantee “100% protection” from coronavirus.

Groups of up to six, or two households, are now able to meet up in parks and gardens after the stay-at-home order ended in England earlier this week, but socialising indoors remains banned to limit the spread of the virus.

As millions plan to see friends and family over the bank holiday weekend, the Prime Minister warned that the country was not yet at the stage of allowing people to meet indoors.

I answered some of your questions about our cautious, irreversible roadmap to freedom. Keep sending your questions in to https://t.co/FBynuacYFP pic.twitter.com/d5Dlb4PhVz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 2, 2021

The earliest date that families and friends could be reunited inside their homes under the Government’s road map is May 17, with the rule of six or two households then set to apply indoors.

During a Twitter question and answer session, Mr Johnson was asked if people could meet loved ones indoors if they are vaccinated, to which he replied: “I’m afraid the answer is no, because we’re not yet at that stage.

“We’re still very much in a world where you can meet friends and family outdoors under the rule of six or two households.

“And even though your friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100% protection, and that’s why we just need to be cautious.

“We don’t think that they entirely reduce or remove the risk of transmission.”

AstraZeneca has said its vaccine has 76% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 and is 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospital admission due to coronavirus.

It also has 85% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 in patients aged 65 years and over, the British-Swedish firm said.

More than 31 million in the UK have now received a first coronavirus vaccine dose, as the rollout progresses towards hitting the Government’s target of offering a jab to all adults by July.

Government data up to April 1 shows that of the 36,249,902 jabs given in the UK so far, 31,301,267 were first doses – a rise of 153,823 on the previous day.

Some 4,948,635 were second doses, an increase of 435,177, according to the statistics.

The Government also said a further 52 people had died within 28 days of testing positive as of Friday, while there had been a further 3,402 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

Figures for cases and deaths on Friday do not include numbers from Wales, which is not reporting its data on Good Friday or Easter Monday.