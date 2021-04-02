£122m Euromillions jackpot won by single UK ticket-holder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A UK ticket-holder has scooped Friday’s jackpot prize of £122 million in the Euromillions draw, making them the fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner.

The lucky player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers.

Players are being urged to check their tickets in order to claim the prize of £122,550,350.80.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 04, 21, 34, 40, 47, and the Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 05.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What brilliant news, one UK winner has scooped tonight’s massive £122 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“They are now the fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner.”

It is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after another lucky ticket-holder won the £39 million jackpot in the draw on New Year’s Day.

The lucky winner, whoever they are, may wish to celebrate with wine and flowers and could now afford a bottle of Krug Collection 1988 champagne, at £890 a bottle, and a Cullinan bouquet for an eye-watering £20,000.

And while holiday bookings are still uncertain for Britons this summer, they could treat their partner to a private island, such as Cave Cay in the Bahamas – costing 60 million dollars (£43 million) – which they could afford to buy, twice.

The win would also put them onto the top 1,000 on the Sunday Times rich list 2020.

Colin and Chris Weir claimed the second highest UK prize – £161 million – in July 2011 and set up a charitable Trust before Mr Weir’s death in 2019 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the second highest prize – £161 million – in July 2011.

The couple set up the Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs before Mr Weir’s death in 2019 after a short illness.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012 and the fourth highest UK winner – who took home £123 million – also remained anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won in the Euromillions was set in February of this year, where a Swiss player took home 210 million euros, the equivalent of almost £180 million.