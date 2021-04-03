What the papers say – April 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Holiday plans and the pandemic’s long-lasting effects on the NHS are among the stories splashed across the front pages as the weekend begins.

Britons who have had both coronavirus vaccine doses could avoid quarantine measures under Government plans to restart international travel, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Foreign holidays for vaccinated'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/PAq49um1Yf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 2, 2021

The Daily Mirror, however, focuses on travel in the UK as it says “staycation” holiday bookings have received a “massive boost” as lockdown measures are eased.

The relaxing of visiting restrictions across England will see care home residents soon reunited with their families, the Daily Express says.

Tomorrow's front page: At long last, families can share the love.#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/G8DNmpaeJ4 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 2, 2021

The head of the NHS in England, Sir Simon Stevens, writes in The Times the UK’s successful vaccination programme will be used as a “blueprint for the future” of the health service.

TIMES: We’ll stop you getting sick, says NHS chief #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/99tXDviopA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 2, 2021

But Sir Simon’s predecessor Sir David Nicholson has told The Guardian that by the next election patients could face a two-year wait for vital operations due to the backlog of care from the pandemic.

Guardian front page, Saturday 3 April 2021: Patients face ‘frightening’ NHS backlog pic.twitter.com/s2gIqKqLAY — The Guardian (@guardian) April 2, 2021

The Only Way Is Essex’s Mark Wright tells The Sun Covid-19 “tore my family apart and it’s not going to be the same again” after his uncle died and six relatives caught the virus.

On tomorrow's front page: Devastated Mark Wright opened up tonight about how Covid has ripped his family apart https://t.co/Ra9nd9gsWt pic.twitter.com/ycDRXISl5Y — The Sun (@TheSun) April 2, 2021

The Independent reports the Tories’ inquiry into racism within the party was completed up to two months ago but Conservative leaders refuse to say when it will be published.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: How the Tories sat on inquiry into party racism #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IWg3WRAniL — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 2, 2021

Staying with the Government and the Daily Mail serialises a new book by Sir Alan Duncan in which Boris Johnson’s former deputy when he was foreign secretary calls the now-Prime Minister a “buffoon” and an “international joke”.

Analysis by the Financial Times shows an independent Scotland “would inherit a large hole in its public finances” due to the pandemic, Brexit and lower than expected tax revenues.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday April 3 https://t.co/yFipzMIcMr pic.twitter.com/w5cZRepIP4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 2, 2021

And the Daily Star delivers “flake news” as it reports much of Britain will be coated with snow over a chilly Easter weekend.