Golden retriever becomes online star after stealing reporter’s microphone on air

A golden retriever has become an internet star after it stole a reporter’s microphone during a live broadcast.

Journalist Nadezhda Serezhkina was giving Moscow’s weather forecast for Mir TV when the dog jumped up and snatched the green and blue microphone from her hands.

She was seen chasing him down the street, attempting to get it back, as her stunned colleague looked on from the studio.

A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter's microphone and ran away during a live broadcast pic.twitter.com/R1T8VZ5Kpt — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021

Ms Serezhkina eventually caught up with the dog, revealed to be called Martin, and appeared to finish her report with him by her side.

According to the dog’s owner, he was attracted to the brightly coloured piece of equipment, thinking it was a toy.

Ms Serezhkina reportedly told viewers the dog had taken a bite or two of her microphone, but was uninjured.

The clip quickly went viral after fellow journalist Ali Ozkok shared it online and racked up more than 297,000 likes and 80,000 retweets.