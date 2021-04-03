West Brom thrash Chelsea after Thiago Silva’s red card

Relegation-battlers West Brom inflicted a shock 5-2 defeat on 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to breathe new life into their slim Premier League survival hopes.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva was sent off for two yellow cards inside the opening half-hour as Thomas Tuchel’s 14-match unbeaten start in charge was brought to a shuddering halt.

Christian Pulisic had given the hosts the lead in the 27th minute after Marcos Alonso’s free-kick hit the post, before veteran Brazilian defender Silva saw red.

In first-half stoppage-time, Matheus Pereira equalised with a lob over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the Brazilian soon struck again to turn the match on its head before the break.

Callum Robinson made it 3-1 just after the hour, with Mbaye Diagne’s smart finish extending the lead in the 68th minute.

England midfielder Mason Mount reduced the deficit with 19 minutes left, but Robinson tucked in a fifth for the Baggies during stoppage time.

West Brom’s first win in four league games moves them to within seven points of 17th-placed Newcastle, who host Tottenham on Sunday.

Leeds beat bottom club Sheffield United 2-1 at Elland Road to move into the top half.

🙌 Another three points! — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 3, 2021

Jack Harrison gave the home side a deserved lead in the 12th minute when he knocked in Raphinha’s cross at the far post.

The Blades hauled themselves level just ahead of half-time through Ben Osborn, his blocked shot ruled to have crossed the line.

Leeds were ahead again in the 49th minute when Harrison’s low cross was diverted into the net by defender Phil Jagielka for an own goal.

Stuart Dallas went close to another goal for Leeds when his shot clipped the crossbar.

Rhian Brewster sent a curling volley just wide late on as the Blades slumped to a third successive league defeat.

Manchester City again impressed in their win at Champions League hopefuls Leicester (Rui Vieira/PA)

Leaders Manchester City further extended their advantage with a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Fernandinho saw an early long-range effort disallowed, with veteran striker Sergio Aguero standing in an offside position and ruled to be in the eyeline of Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

In the 23rd minute, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne struck the crossbar with a free-kick before Leicester striker Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside just ahead of the break.

City finally broke the deadlock shortly before the hour when Benjamin Mendy curled a shot into the corner.

With 16 minutes left, Gabriel Jesus, on his 24th birthday, sealed victory when he stabbed the ball in from close range after a cutback from substitute Raheem Sterling.

Pep Guardiola’s men move 17 points clear of rivals Manchester United, who have played two games less, while Leicester remain third.