Utah Jazz enter the history books with comprehensive rout of Orlando Magic

The Utah Jazz broke the NBA record for made three-pointers in a half during a 137-91 rout of the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz made 18 threes in the first half, with Donovan Mitchell particularly locked in from beyond the arc.

He shot six of seven from deep, while the team combined for 26 from 55 attempts.

The win marked Utah’s ninth in a row.

It was also a milestone night for the New York Knicks, who recorded their biggest win in 25 years as they romped to a 125-81 demolition of the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks were in cruise control for the entire game after racing out to a 41-15 lead in the first quarter.

Julius Randle led the way for New York with 29 points in what was the team’s biggest win since a 125-79 victory over the Toronto Raptors in 1996.

We played Miami HEAT basketball tonight. The result: 35 assists. pic.twitter.com/htJLcvyYmp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 4, 2021

The Miami Heat appear to have bounced beak from their post-All-Star game slump, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-101 to improve to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Seven Miami players finished in double digits as they secured their fourth straight win.

Cleveland’s Collin Sexton top-scored for the game with 26, while the Heat’s Bam Adebayo posted an 18-point, 11 rebound double-double.

The Dallas Mavericks have also found form at the right time of the season, easing past the Washington Wizards 109-87.

Luka Doncic finished with 26 points as the Mavericks closed out their five-game road trip with four consecutive wins.

The injury-plagued Indiana Pacers dug deep to record a 139-133 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Caris LeVert led the way for the Pacers in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb, finishing with 26 points and nine assists.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113, the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo eked out a one-point win over the Sacramento Kings, and the Portland Trail Blazers blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder 133-85.