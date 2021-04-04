Sunday, April 4th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Christians around the world celebrate Easter

by Press Association
April 4 2021, 11.46am Updated: April 4 2021, 6.52pm
A woman wearing a face mask attends Easter Sunday mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)
The second Easter of the pandemic era took place around the world with social distancing and other health measures in place.

Pope Francis celebrated mass at the Vatican with St Peter’s Square lacking the usual crowds, after the Italian government imposed a lockdown.

Face masks were worn at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried before the resurrection.

St Peter’s Square is empty on Easter Sunday at the Vatican amid a three-day lockdown in Italy (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense as he prepares to celebrate the Eucharist during Easter Mass at St Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican (Filippo Monteforte/AP)
A family attends an Easter Sunday church service at a Catholic church in Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)
A priest is seen during an Easter Sunday church service in Zimbabwe (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)
A priest carries a statue of Jesus Christ during the Easter celebration Mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus attend while maintaining social distancing during an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Churchmen hang a crucifix in its place in the altar after the Easter Mass in the Church of St Catherine in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre where Jesus Christ was believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)
The traditionally dressed Sorbian Easter riders proclaim the Easter message on horseback according to an old custom in Ralbitz, Germany (Sebastian Kahnert/AP)
People sit at a distance from each other in the cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany (Julian Stratenschuite/AP)
Horst Gamerdinger, a Protestant pastor in Weingarten, celebrates an ecumenical service with dozens of believers on a meadow near the open-air swimming pool in Weingarten (Felix Kaestle/AP)
Will Bredberg, pastor at the First Baptist Church of West Los Angeles preaches during the Westside Easter Sunrise Service at Will Rogers State Beach park on the Santa Monica Bay
People stand behind their Easter baskets brought to be blessed on Easter Sunday in the main square of the City of Csikszereda in Transylvania, Romania
Congregants attend an Easter Sunday Mass at the Roman Catholic Church in Rosebank, Johannesburg
