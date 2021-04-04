In Pictures: Christians around the world celebrate Easter

April 4 2021, 11.46amUpdated: April 4 2021, 6.52pm
The second Easter of the pandemic era took place around the world with social distancing and other health measures in place.
Pope Francis celebrated mass at the Vatican with St Peter’s Square lacking the usual crowds, after the Italian government imposed a lockdown.
Face masks were worn at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried before the resurrection.
