Marcos Acuna strike sees Atletico Madrid slip up again against Sevilla

Atletico Madrid’s lead at the top of the LaLiga table is only three points after they were beaten 1-0 by Champions League-chasing Sevilla.

Marcos Acuna scored the only goal in the 70th minute after Jan Oblak had earlier saved Lucas Ocampos’ penalty, and Diego Simeone’s side are looking ever more nervously over their shoulders at city rivals Real and Barcelona.

They are only three points clear of Real and four ahead of Barca after failing to win for the seventh time in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Valencia’s players walked off the pitch during their 2-1 defeat by Cadiz after an alleged incidence of racial abuse towards defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

Diakhaby was incensed after a clash with Cadiz defender Cala and, after remonstrating with the referee, led his team down the tunnel.

They subsequently returned, although without Diakhaby, with the club saying they continued the match at the request of the defender.

Cala had earlier given Cadiz the lead with a goal that was swiftly cancelled out by Kevin Gameiro. Substitute Marcos Mauro Lopez Gutierrez grabbed a winner in the 88th minute.

We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5 The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR 𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/iPtPSpdNYv — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

Bottom side Alaves suffered another defeat, going down 3-1 at home to 10-man Celta Vigo.

The visitors were three up inside 20 minutes through Nolito, Iago Aspas and Santi Mina. They had Jeison Murillo sent off nine minutes into the second half but Alaves could only manage a late consolation through Florian Lejeune.

Real Betis were held to a 1-1 draw by Elche, Pere Milla cancelling out an early penalty from Borja Iglesias.

A hard-fought Berlin derby ended 1-1 (Andreas Gora/Pool via AP)

In the Bundesliga, the spoils were shared in the Berlin derby as Hertha held high-flying Union to a 1-1 draw. Robert Andrich put Union ahead in the 10th minute but Dodi Lukebakio equalised five minutes before half-time.

A late own goal from Ludwig Augustinsson earned Stuttgart a 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Goals from Leonardo Balerdi in first-half injury time and Alvaro helped top-five hopefuls Marseille to a 2-0 victory over bottom side Dijon in Ligue 1.

There was a frantic finish as Rennes twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Reims.

Alvaro scored the second goal for Marseille against Dijon (Daniel Cole/AP)

Serhou Guirassy cancelled out efforts from Boulaye Dia and Ghislain Konan before Moreto Cassama was sent off, with all the action coming in the final half an hour.

It was all about the first half at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, where Strasbourg held on for a 3-2 victory.

They were three up inside half an hour through Lamine Kone, Habib Diallo and a penalty from Ludovic Ajorque. Paul Baysse and Hwang Ui-jo’s penalty reduced the areas before half-time but Bordeaux could not find an equaliser in the second half.

Whabi Khazri scored in the first half and Denis Bouanga the second as St Etienne secured an important win in their fight for survival against fellow strugglers Nimes.

FT: Bordeaux 2-3 Racing. Our three first-half goals are enough to secure an important win in Bordeaux! #LiveRCS pic.twitter.com/M8grlM33sl — RC Strasbourg English (@RCS_English) April 4, 2021

Kasper Dolberg’s double, the first from the penalty spot, secured a 2-1 victory for Nice at Nantes while Laurent Abergel’s goal just before half-time gave Lorient a vital 1-0 victory over Brest in their relegation battle.

Stephane Bahoken cancelled out Stephy Mavididi’s opener in Angers’ 1-1 draw with Montpellier.