Clippers claim Los Angeles derby honours against Lakers

The Clippers saw off a Lakers side missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis 104-86 to take bragging rights in the Los Angeles derby.

Marcus Morris top-scored for the Clippers with 22 points, while Kawhi Leonard added 19 points as the Lakers trailed from 33 seconds in when Morris landed a jump shot.

Marc Gasol was the only Lakers starter to reach double figures with 11 points and his side are now four games behind division leaders the Phoenix Suns.

A bit of everything on Easter.@kawhileonard earned our @Kia Performance of the Game. pic.twitter.com/NGasm6R41E — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 5, 2021

The high-flying Brooklyn Nets were brought down to earth by the Chicago Bulls in a 115-107 defeat.

Brooklyn had won four on the trot going into the game while the Bulls had lost their last six, but Chicago opened up a lead late in the second quarter before going on to claim an upset, Zach LaVine leading the charge with 25 points.

Told you he was back.@ZO2_ with 27 pts, 8 3PM, 9 assists, 3 steals, 4 boards and @Gatorade player of the game ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yuuzJnJLQT — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 5, 2021

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers were without Joel Embiid and were taken down 116-100 by the Memphis Grizzlies, Lonzo Ball scored 27 points as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the Houston Rockets 122-115 and the Atlanta Hawks won their third game in a row after beating 117-111 over the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics thrashed the Charlotte Hornets 116-86 and the Denver Nuggets were 119-109 victors over the Orlando Magic.