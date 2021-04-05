Man charged with causing death of two-week-old boy after pram hit by car

A 34-year-old man has been charged with causing the death of a two-week-old boy whose pram was hit by a car.

West Midlands Police said at around 4pm on Easter Sunday, Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the pavement in his pram by family when he was struck by a car in Brownhills, Walsall.

Ciaran suffered serious injuries and while he was rushed to hospital, nothing could be done to save him, police said.

On Monday evening, police said James Paul Davis, 34, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured.

He faces further charges of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

Davis, from Walsall, has been remanded in police custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Flowers and tributes are left at the scene on High Street, Brownhills, near Walsall in the West Midlands (Jacob King/PA)

In a tribute released on Monday, Ciaran’s parents said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

Dozens of flowers have been left at the scene of the incident.