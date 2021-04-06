What the papers say – April 6

The nation’s papers are awash with reaction to Boris Johnson confirming the next stage of England’s road map out of lockdown.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and Daily Express hail the imminent return of pubs, shops and hairdressers as England opens up again.

Tomorrow's front page: We're open Monday https://t.co/7CkcNAEVsX #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y4IqzFU0Zu — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 5, 2021 Tuesday's front page BOOK YOURTABLE NOW!#TomorrowsPapersToday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/7dECOxlH33 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 5, 2021 EXPRESS: Cheers! We’re opening for business #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/A9FzcfDyx8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 5, 2021

The i reports the next major step on the Government’s road map can be taken after the four key tests for containing the virus were passed.

Tuesday's front page: Lockdown easing up next week for pubs and shops #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Lz9MGDEofC pic.twitter.com/9EoHjHCfcQ — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Guardian lead with Mr Johnson’s admission that a return to normalcy is still “some way off”.

TELEGRAPH: No end in sight as ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ says normal is some way off #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0brd26IIuO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 5, 2021 Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/TiJrNd6nZP — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 5, 2021 Guardian front page, Tuesday 6 April 2021: Johnson pledges return to a ‘semblance of normality’ pic.twitter.com/ypU8jzKgVc — The Guardian (@guardian) April 5, 2021

The Times says the PM is “hopeful” of foreign holidays being on the table next month, though The Independent carries his warning that opening up travel too soon risks importing variants into the country.

TIMES: PM hopeful of foreign holidays by next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VY0VK4PVfO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 5, 2021 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ throws foreign holiday plans into doubt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FA2LBMimpp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 5, 2021

Mr Johnson is headed for a clash with Tory ministers over the planned Covid passport scheme, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday April 6 https://t.co/nhXG7fdf2m pic.twitter.com/e6Xg0dhpQ4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 5, 2021

And the Daily Star says the confusion over foreign holidays is igniting a boom for camping holidays in the UK.