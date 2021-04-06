Israel’s president invites Benjamin Netanyahu to form governing coalition

Israel’s president has named prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the party leader to try to cobble together a governing majority.

Reuven Rivlin’s announcement in Jerusalem on Tuesday nudged forward the twin dramas over the country’s future and Mr Netanyahu’s fate as his corruption trial resumed across town.

The charges facing Israel’s longest-serving premier posed an extraordinary choice for the country’s president over whether “morality” should be a factor in who should lead the government.

I have come to a decision based on the numbers of recommendations, which indicates that MK Benjamin Netanyahu has a slightly higher chance of forming a government. Accordingly, I have decided to entrust him with the task of doing so. — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) April 6, 2021 This is not an easy decision on a moral and ethical basis, in my mind. As I said at the beginning of my remarks, the State of Israel is not to be taken for granted. And I fear for my country. — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) April 6, 2021 But I am doing what is required of me as President of the State of Israel, according to the law and to the ruling of the court, and realizing the will of the sovereign – the Israeli people. — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) April 6, 2021

The March 23 election revolved around whether Mr Netanyahu is fit to continue serving.

His Likud party won the most seats, but no party won a governing majority of 61 seats in the Knesset.

That handed to Mr Rivlin the task of deciding who has the best chance of cobbling together a coalition.

Mr Netanyahu denies all charges and says prosecutors are trying to undermine the voters intent and oust him from office.