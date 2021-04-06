Dave Grohl to share memories of ‘a life lived loud’ with memoir The Storyteller

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has said he will share “a collection of memories of a life lived loud” in his memoir The Storyteller.

The musician, 52, will share stories from his time in Nirvana with late star Kurt Cobain, as well as anecdotes about David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Sir Paul McCartney in the book.

It will also detail his childhood in Washington DC and how he left home at 18 in hopes of seeing the world.

Grohl will share memories of playing drums for Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, performing at the White House, and swing dancing with AC/DC.

The book was inspired by an Instagram account he set up during the pandemic, called @davestruestories, to share his anecdotes with fans.

He said: “There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling.

“Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life.

“This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being.

“In March 2020, realising that my day job with the Foo Fighters was going to go on hold, I started an Instagram account (@davestruestories) and decided to focus all of my creative energy on writing some of my stories down, something I love doing but I’ve never really had the time for.

“I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing.

“The response from readers was as soul-filling as any applause in an arena.

“So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life – incredible, difficult, funny and emotional – and decided it was time to finally put them into words.

“Now with the amazing people at Simon & Schuster I’m excited and honoured to announce The Storyteller, a collection of memories of a life lived loud.

“From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

Ian Marshall, deputy publishing director of non-fiction for Simon & Schuster UK, said: “I don’t think I have ever seen such universal excitement in a company, with so many of my colleagues sharing their very personal memories of Dave and his music.

“But, in the end, what really sets this book apart is the sheer brilliance of the writing: this is a rock memoir that will set the standard for a generation to come, as he truly is THE storyteller.”