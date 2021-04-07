Steph Curry gets hot as Golden State Warriors edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry scored 41 points to help the Golden State Warriors to a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point guard sunk one of his five three-pointers with just over a minute left to play to put the Warriors in front, and two free-throws with 7.7 seconds left from Kelly Oubre Jr. put the Warriors up by one.

The Bucks, without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, had a chance to win it at the death but Pat Connaughton missed from eight feet.

The Atlanta Hawks scored each of their 11 three-point efforts in the third quarter – setting an NBA record for most attempts made in a quarter without a miss – in an emphatic 123-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers built a 34-point lead early over the Toronto Raptors and held on for a 110-101 victory.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points as the Philadelphia 76ers saw off divisional rivals the Boston Celtics 106-96, with Danny Green adding 17 points.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-97, and Paul George scored 36 points and Kawhi Leonard added 29 as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-116.

The Miami Heat lost their first game in five, going down 124-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Denver Nuggets saw off the Detroit Pistons 134-119.