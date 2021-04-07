Gymnast celebrates vault success by brandishing vaccination card

A University of Illinois gymnast caught the attention of people around the world after celebrating by brandishing his vaccination card.

Evan Manivong sealed his fourth vault title of the season with a career best equalling score of 14.750 in the March 22 meeting with Minnesota.

After sticking the landing, the young athlete took a card out from his vest and showed it to those around him before celebrating with his teammates.

“It’s my vaccination card… go get vaccinated everyone!” he later tweeted.

One commentator said: “Oh and he sticks the landing! Not sure what that is… a vaccine card?

.@evanmanivong ties his career-high with a 14.750! We're not sure what was on that card either…😅#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/jAEcd0L1ub — Illinois M Gym (@IlliniMGym) March 22, 2021

“Whatever it is, if that’s what it takes, sign me up for one of those cards – that was amazing.”

Illinois sealed victory over Minnesota in the meeting, while Manivong’s celebration has since been viewed more than three million times on social media.