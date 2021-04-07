Angelina Jolie is a smokejumper in first Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer

Angelina Jolie can be seen running through flames in the first trailer for her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The actress plays a smokejumper in the film – a specially trained wildland firefighter who provides an initial attack response to remote wildland fires.

Her character Hannah is still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatised 12-year-old boy, played by Finn Little.

She helps him flee as he is being chased by two men with guns, played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen, after an attack on his father.

The film, directed by Hell Or High Water’s Taylor Sheridan, is based on a book by Michael Koryta, who also worked on the screenplay.

Angelina Jolie and Finn Little in Those Who Wish Me Dead (Emerson Miller/Warner Bros)

Jolie can be heard instructing the child: “You’re going to run and you’re going to keep on running.”

Referring to the raging wildfire, she says: “That eats everything in its path.”

Jolie, 45, is no stranger to action films, and rocketed to fame as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider films.

She has since starred in spy thriller Mr & Mrs Smith, Wanted and Salt, as well as Disney’s Maleficent blockbusters.

Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in the UK later this year.