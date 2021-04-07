Lorry left partially suspended over road after crashing through M25 barriers

A lorry that crashed through safety barriers has been left partially suspended above a major road.

The HGV collided with the side of the M25 at Junction 2, where the motorway passes over the A2 near Dartford in Kent on Wednesday.

Pictures showed part of the lorry’s trailer sticking out over the motorway as well as tyre marks on the road.

As can be seen from images of the scene of the incident on the #M25 clockwise within J2 above the #A2 at #Darenth – a complex recovery and repair operation is required. Road will remain closed for some time. Please allow extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2E6o2NMpy2 — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) April 7, 2021

“Significant damage” has been caused and congestion stretched six miles approaching the Dartford Crossing, according to Highways England.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Parts of the M25 and A2 were closed while the incident was dealt with and drivers were asked to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling in the area or to consider alternative routes.