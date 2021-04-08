What the papers say – April 8

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A blend of ominous headlines and upbeat reassurances on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines is splashed across the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The i, The Independent and the Financial Times lead on the AstraZeneca jab being ruled out for people younger than 30.

Thursday's front page: AstraZeneca jab ruled out for under-30s #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/lWvuCXLgCA pic.twitter.com/NI9RgALLud — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 7, 2021 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Now under 30’s to stop receiving Oxford vaccine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZgayIO0H2C — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 7, 2021 Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Thursday 8 April https://t.co/i63snqFEDB pic.twitter.com/f9Xbja3pdB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 7, 2021

The Guardian splashes that this has led to “jab confidence fears”.

Guardian front page, 8 April 2021: Jab confidence fears as under-30s offered alternative to AstraZeneca pic.twitter.com/K2vYhld3Lb — The Guardian (@guardian) April 7, 2021

But the Daily Mirror reports it is still “full speed ahead on jabs” as scientists say the vaccine roll-out is safe despite the new age limit on the AstraZeneca shot.

The Daily Express takes the same angle on its front page, as does the Daily Mail with a headline of “Keep calm and carry on jabbing”.

EXPRESS: Full speed ahead on vaccine rollout #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LSdW1Jj4Bu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 7, 2021 MAIL: Keep calm and carry on jabbing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pGdpRgctH6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 7, 2021

And The Sun runs with a headline of “0.000095%” – the chance of sustaining a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Tomorrow's front page: Brits have been urged to keep getting jabbed after a review gave just a 0.000095 per cent chance of a blood clot from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine https://t.co/e3MkHqfxXb pic.twitter.com/Z1PPpkUSzp — The Sun (@TheSun) April 7, 2021

The Daily Telegraph carries assurances on the safety of the vaccine rollout from the Prime Minister and medical officials, while also reporting the family of a blood clot victim has urged people to keep faith with the UK-developed jab.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Keep taking AstraZeneca vaccine, say family of clot victim'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/sJlhPKK0uM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 7, 2021

And The Times splashes on similar reassurances from Boris Johnson that “jabs are safe and save lives”.

THE TIMES: Jabs are safe and save lives, insists ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ pic.twitter.com/I06dVhkmba — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 7, 2021

Elsewhere, Metro says Britain is “getting back on tracks at last” as it reports on increases in rail services as lockdown restrictions ease.

Tomorrow's papers tonight 📰 BRITAIN GETTING BACK ON TRACKS AT LAST 🚅 ▪ Rail firms add services as we step out of lockdown#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zdxxoXmlHQ — Metro (@MetroUK) April 7, 2021

And the Daily Star has a story on a pig that took a “leap to freedom” out of a lorry on its way to an abattoir.