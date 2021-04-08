The Goldbergs pays tribute to late star George Segal in his final episode

TV comedy The Goldbergs paid tribute to its late star George Segal during his final episode.

Oscar nominee Segal died in Santa Rosa, California, last month aged 87 due to complications from bypass surgery.

One of his best-known roles over a prolific and varied career was playing the big-hearted grandfather Albert ‘Pops’ Solomon on The Goldbergs since 2013.

We will miss you, George pic.twitter.com/lgTlFdhofR — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) April 8, 2021

His final appearance on the show, an episode titled Couple Off, aired in the US on Wednesday and finished with a moving tribute.

A 42-second montage included some of Segal’s highlights from The Goldbergs, from comedy moments to poignant interactions with co-stars.

It finished with the words: “We will miss you, George.”

Segal, an accomplished banjo player, previously played magazine publisher Jack Gallo in the US sitcom Just Shoot Me from 1997 to 2003.

For his portrayal of Nick in Mike Nichols’s 1966 film Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, Segal was nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars.

Following his death, The Goldbergs creator, Adam F Goldberg, described Segal as a “legend”.

He said: “It was a true honour being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”