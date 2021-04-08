Kevin Durant makes winning return as Brooklyn Nets see off New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin Durant returned from a 23-game absence with 17 points in 19 minutes as the Brooklyn Nets swept past the New Orleans Pelicans 139-111.

Durant scored five from five field goal attempts and added seven rebounds and five assists in his first game since February 13 after suffering a hamstring strain.

The Nets held a 20-point lead at half-time and kept the pressure on throughout, with Kyrie Irving top scoring with 24, LaMarcus Aldridge adding 22, while Eric Bledsoe top scored for New Orleans with 26.

Russell Westbrook recorded his 20th triple-double of the season as the Washington Wizards returned to winning ways with a 131-116 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Wizards has lost their last four, but Bradley Beal scored 26 on his return from injury, while Westbrook added 23 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns continued their purple patch with a 117-113 overtime win over the Utah Jazz.

Devin Booker top scored with 35 for Phoenix, while Donovan Mitchell scored 41 in vain for Utah as the Suns won their seventh in a row, while the Jazz are winless in two.

Elsewhere, Jaylen Brown scored 32 with 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics edged out the New York Knicks 101-99, Nikola Jokic was one rebound off a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-96 and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102.

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Houston Rockets 102-93 and the Memphis Grizzlies outscored the Atlanta Hawks 43-23 in the third in their 131-113 win.