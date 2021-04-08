Sachin Tendulkar thanks medical staff after returning home from hospital

Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to medical staff after returning home from hospital where he was treated for coronavirus.

The Indian cricket superstar, 47, was admitted to hospital last week after revealing he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been in quarantine at home.

Tendulkar said on Twitter: “I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate.

“I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.”

Tendulkar scored a record 15,921 Test runs for his country during a 24-year international career and is widely regarded as the game’s most complete batsman.