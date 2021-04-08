Nearly six in 10 over-80s in England ‘fully vaccinated’ against Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly six in 10 people in England aged 80 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 58.5% of people in this age group had received both doses of the vaccine as of April 4.

In some regions the proportion was higher, with 61.0% for north-west England and 66.5% for north-east England and Yorkshire.

People aged 80 and over were among the first groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered from early December.

(PA graphic)

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning the four in 10 people in this age group yet to have a follow-up jab should receive it within the next few weeks.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They suggest 26.5% of people aged 75 to 79 have had both doses, along with 9.7% of 70 to 74-year-olds, 5.2% of 65 to 69-year-olds and 7.0% of 60 to 64-year-olds.

Some 4.2% of those aged 16 to 49 are also likely to have received both jabs.

(PA graphic)

An estimated 94.3% of people aged 50 and over in England have now received their first dose of vaccine, including 93.6% of 55 to 59-year-olds and 87.0% of 50 to 54-year-olds.

Regional estimates range from 85.9% for London to 96.6% for south-west England.

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that at local authority level, the highest estimated take-up for people aged 50 and over is in Stratford-on-Avon (100.1%), Rushmoor (99.8%) and Worcester (99.7%).

The figure for Stratford is higher than 100% because the number of doses is greater than the estimated size of the population.

The lowest take-up is in the London boroughs of Westminster (65.7%), City of London (67.0%) and Camden (71.3%).

(PA graphic)

The Government has set a target of offering a first dose to everyone in England aged 50 and over by the middle of April.