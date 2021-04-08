Former professional footballer jailed for stalking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former professional footballer who repeatedly stalked an ex-partner has been jailed for more than two years, police said.

Shayne Bradley, 41, who played as a striker for Southampton, Mansfield and Chesterfield, admitted stalking the victim over a four-month period, involving serious alarm or distress.

His behaviour included frequently being in the vicinity of her home, her friend’s address, repeated telephone calls and abusive emails.

Gloucester Crown Court heard how Bradley also set up a fake dating profile to contact the woman.

Between September last year and January this year the victim saw him on numerous occasions in hedges near her home, driving by her house and parking nearby.

He was later arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact her, as well as being made the subject of a non-molestation order.

Bradley was arrested again and banned from an exclusion zone around her home address.

Police surveillance secured evidence of Bradley breaching his bail conditions and he was arrested again and charged with stalking.

Bradley, of Vinnings Warehouse, The Docks, Gloucester, had pleaded guilty to stalking and was jailed for two years and six months. He was also handed a five-year restraining order.

The former footballer’s victim said her life was “made hell” by his actions.

“We first met in September 2019 and he was a charmer and won me over, but he put himself on a pedestal and said my family and friends didn’t have my best interests at heart,” she said.

“Eventually his possessive nature began to shine through and it escalated from there. I tolerated his behaviour for a year on and off. I knew it was never going to work, but I did care for him which was always the hard part.

“After all contact ended and I changed my number, that’s when he started following me and watching my house. Events that followed will stay with me forever.

“He has always played the victim, lying and deflecting attention from himself. The lies he told about me were horrific and he ruined my life, so it is important that people know the real Shayne Bradley.”

The woman said she was speaking out to warn others of his behaviour.

“I don’t think he realises that his actions in the past few months have had a ripple effect on my life, my family and no doubt his family too,” she said.

“I have felt an overwhelming responsibility to put an end to his behaviour toward women.

“If I can help any other woman by making them aware of this man and his cold calculated behaviour then that is good enough for me.”

Detective Constable Katie McGurk, who led the investigation, said: “These type of offences strike fear and lasting emotional and psychological damage and this has been emphasised by the victim’s personal statement bravely read out by the victim today.

“Having to change your everyday tasks and not feeling safe is horrific and something that will probably always stay with the victim.

“I hope that the result today will offer her some closure and that the restraining order provides her with some reassurance.”