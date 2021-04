Masters day one: Justin Rose leads the way with superb 65

Justin Rose had a second major title very much on his mind as he took a four-shot lead into day two of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

Rose made light of difficult conditions to card a remarkable 65, the 2013 US Open champion playing his first seven holes in two over par and the next 10 in nine under thanks to an eagle on the eighth and birdies on the ninth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman were the only other players to break 70 with rounds of 69, while defending champion Dustin Johnson shot 74 and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both shot 76.

“Obviously I’ve competed in these big tournaments quite a few times, and I’ve got one of them to my name, but we’re looking for more,” said Rose, who lost a play-off to Sergio Garcia in the 2017 Masters.

Tweet of the day

The most accurate shot Rory hit all day? The one on 7. He was aiming at his dad along the right rope line … and hit it dead straight instead of turning it over. Nailed him in the left leg. "Maybe I'll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him." — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) April 8, 2021

Rory McIlroy did not sound overly sympathetic after hitting his father Gerry in the leg with an errant approach to the seventh during his opening 76.

Quote of the day

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus' ceremonial tee shots get the 85th Masters underway.pic.twitter.com/ROHcJ2NtV6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2021

“That was the hardest part” – Jack Nicklaus joked with the spectators around the first tee after struggling to bend over sufficiently to get his tee in the ground.

Shot of the day

Stop it Tommy! 🎯 That’s a hole-in-one at back-to-back tournaments for @TommyFleetwood1 pic.twitter.com/1u90BrJaC6 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) April 8, 2021

A fortnight after making a hole-in-one during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tommy Fleetwood was at it again on the 16th at Augusta National.

Worst shot of the day

🎙 | "Even they do it, folks!" Robert Streb spectacularly shanked his tee shot at the par-three 12th during the opening round of #TheMasters…😬 Watch live on Sky Sports The Masters now! 📺 pic.twitter.com/KTOAXyKE6P — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 8, 2021

American Robert Streb suffered a dreaded shank on the par-three 12th.

Round of the day

9 under in his last 11 holes. Incredible. 🤯 #themasters pic.twitter.com/pMU2inlhlv — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 8, 2021

Two over par after seven holes, Justin Rose played the next 10 in nine under to card a remarkable 65.

Statistic of the day

Justin Rose: 6th career Masters round led or co-led, most of any player in Tournament history without a win. Will wind up with about 9.5 strokes gained total vs the field; 8th time in #TheMasters history a player has beat the field scoring average by 9.5 strokes or more. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 8, 2021

Justin Rose looked to be playing a different golf course to everyone else with his brilliant 65.

Easiest hole

A generous pin position helped the par-five second hole play to average of 4.705, with 37 players making birdie.

Toughest hole

In contrast the par-four 11th yielded just three birdies and played to an average of 4.511.

Weather forecast

Mostly cloudy and more humid. A 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Low: 62F High: 82F Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Key tee times (all BST)

1436 – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1554 – Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

1836 – Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci