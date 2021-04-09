‘It was nothing’ – Britney Spears shares vaccination experience

Britney Spears has had her Covid-19 vaccine and said “I felt nothing”.

The pop star, 39, had the jab in California alongside personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, and shared her experience on Instagram.

Spears posted a video with her 29 million followers, featuring Asghari asking her thoughts on the vaccine.

“The people on the internet said it was really, really, bad, it was like a bullet going through your arm,” she said. “It was nothing. I felt nothing. I’m fine and I hope I continue to stay fine.”

Spears and Asghari then high-fived while impersonating Sacha Baron Cohen’s comic creation Borat.

In her caption, the singer quoted Borat and said “great success … High-five”.

Spears’ social media use has been in the headlines recently over claims by fans she is not in charge of her Instagram account.

Her life has been overseen by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after she had a public breakdown.

Late last month the star addressed Framing Britney Spears, the headline-making documentary series about her career, and wrote on Instagram that it reduced her to tears.

She said “I cried for two weeks,” adding, “and well … I still cry sometimes!!!!”.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement, who believe she should be released from the conservatorship, alleged the post was written by a third party.

A hearing on the conservatorship is set to take place in Los Angeles on April 27.

In California, a state with a population of 39.5 million people, more than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to official figures.

Governor Gavin Newsom has said everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible for the jab from April 15.