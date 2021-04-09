Duke’s devotion to the Queen was one of his many qualities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

He was the Queen’s husband and the royal family’s patriarch, but what will the Duke of Edinburgh be remembered for?

1. Devotion to the Queen

The duke spent more than 70 years as the Queen’s companion.

His support was unwavering as he stood by her side through each decade of her reign.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history – supporting the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for more than 70 years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Their compatibility led to a long and successful marriage – despite their contrasting personalities – with Philip seen as adventurous and tempestuous, and the Queen as more passive, cautious and conventional.

Always one step behind Elizabeth, the duke let the monarch take centre stage, but accompanied her throughout the triumphs and trials of her role as head of state.

2. Public duty

Philip’s life was devoted to public duty.

He carried out thousands of engagements in the UK and around the world during his lifetime – from entertaining visiting presidents and hosting charity receptions to holding private dinners for military organisations.

Philip often dubbed himself the ‘world’s most experienced plaque-unveiler’ (Oli Scarff/PA)

Sprightly even in his 90s, he was steadfastly committed to serving the nation without complaint.

His retirement from public duties in August 2017 came at the age of 96.

3. His gaffes

Philip was famous for his controversial comments – from describing Chinese people as “slitty eyed” to asking a sea cadet whether she worked in a strip club.

The duke was known for his outspoken remarks (Paul Grover/PA)

The duke never curbed his off-the-cuff remarks, and even at the age of 94 he was caught on camera swearing at an RAF photographer for taking too long to take a picture.

Despite the criticism he faced, Philip will be forever known for spicing up even the dullest of royal engagements.

4. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

He set up his youth achievement awards programme in 1956 and it became one of the best-known self-development and adventure schemes for 14 to 24-year-olds.

Philip at a presentation reception for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders in Edinburgh (Danny Lawson/PA)

Millions have signed up to work towards their Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards and the scheme has been praised for challenging young people and broadening their horizons.

5. No-fuss approach

The duke was a no-nonsense man who could not bear a fuss. He was not interested in what legacy he would leave behind.

The duke had a no-nonsense approach (Steve Parsons/PA)

Illness did not require sympathy and his birthdays were kept as low-key as possible.

6. Royal patriarch

Although the Queen was head of state, it was Philip who was head of the royal family.

Philip and his children – the Duke of York, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – at the Queen Mother’s funeral (PA)

A firm father, the duke took the lead behind closed doors.

He was also in charge of family barbecues when the royals holidayed at Balmoral and took pride in his culinary skills.

7. Carriage driving

Philip was synonymous with carriage driving.

He loved nothing more than to go haring through the countryside at high speed, whip in hand, in a horse-drawn, wheeled carriage.

The duke looks anxious as he gets into trouble at the obstacle pond during a championship in 1983 (PA)

“I am getting old, my reactions are getting slower, and my memory is unreliable, but I have never lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside,” he explained in the book he wrote about the sport.

The duke was also a keen oil painter.

8. Naval service

He could have been First Sea Lord – the professional head of the Navy – had he not married Princess Elizabeth.

But his naval career came to an end in 1951 due to the failing health of his father-in-law, George VI, and when his wife became Queen a year later, his destiny was set.

In naval uniform, the duke inspects a guard of honour in 1952 (PA)

His life at sea – following distinguished service during the Second World War – was put aside for royal duty, but he always maintained close connections to the armed forces and their organisations.

For Philip’s 90th birthday, the Queen – who is well aware of what he sacrificed – poignantly bestowed upon him the title of Lord High Admiral, titular head of the Royal Navy.

9. Dashing prince

Philip was Princess Elizabeth’s Prince Charming.

Prince Philip of Greece, a month before his wedding to Princess Elizabeth (PA)

Tall, blond and athletic, he was a royal heartthrob in the 1940s when he romanced the future Queen and married her in a fairytale ceremony.

10. Charity work

The duke was patron of countless organisations and charities.

When he turned 90, he stepped down as president or patron of more than a dozen organisations – but was still involved with nearly 800 charities or bodies ahead of his retirement.

The duke on a walkabout in Perth, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He was particularly interested in scientific and technological research, industry, the conservation of the environment and the encouragement of sport.

11. A moderniser

When the Queen first became monarch, she gave Philip the task of reorganising her Balmoral and Sandringham estates, which he did with ruthless efficiency.

The Queen and the duke on a visit to a farm on the Balmoral estate (PA)

He set about modernising Buckingham Palace after being told by aides to keep out of the Queen’s official duties.

“I tried to find useful things to do,” he said about starting a footman training programme at the palace.

He was also Ranger of Windsor Great Park and fundamental to the upkeep of the vast parkland, from designing gardens to introducing deer.

12. Not being Prince Consort

Queen Victoria’s Prince Albert was Prince Consort, but Philip, despite his longevity as a royal consort, was never given the title.

The Duke of Edinburgh was not interested in the title Prince Consort (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Politicians suggested he be offered it, but the duke – unconcerned with his own standing – was simply not interested.