Life sentence for knife attack on woman and children

A man has been jailed for at least 32 years for a “horrific” knife attack on a woman and three children.

Liban Malhamoub inflicted more than 50 wounds during the sustained and savage assaults at an address in Palmers Green in north London on July 6 2019.

The defendant, who was on bail at the time, had planned the assault, taking a knife to the scene in a Morrisons shopping bag, the Old Bailey heard.

He then picked up more blades from the kitchen to continue stabbing the victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The 45-year-old had targeted his victims’ necks, and some injuries penetrated deep into vital organs, the court heard.

The force used was demonstrated by the fact that Malhamoub bent more than one knife out of shape.

He was described by a witness as “looking angry with bloodshot eyes and bulging veins”.

The Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

Two of his victims “played dead” in an attempt to stop the onslaught but were attacked again when Malhamoub realised they were alive.

In a prepared statement afterwards, the defendant said: “The police is responsible for everything.

“I’ve never had any issues until the police got involved.”

Malhamoub initially denied four charges of attempted murder but changed his plea following the opening of his trial in January.

He was also convicted over a separate attack on a man outside a pub in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire in 2017.

On Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft QC handed Malhamoub a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years.

The judge found Somalia-born Malhamoub posed a significant risk of serious harm to the public.

He said the victims of the attempted murder had been subject to the “most horrific attack”.

Aggravating factors included the fact it was a planned attack and deliberate targeting of “vulnerable victims”.

Malhamoub was given a further seven years’ jail for wounding with intent in relation to the earlier pub attack which will be served concurrently.