In Pictures: Philip through the decades

Here are 10 photos from the life and times of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The dashing Prince Philip of Greece married the young Princess Elizabeth and went on to serve for decades as consort to the Queen.

Central to royal life since the 1940s, he was a father, a sportsman, a royal companion and a key public figure.

Tall, athletic Prince Philip of Greece, a month before his wedding to Princess Elizabeth (PA) The Queen and Philip on Coronation Day in 1953 (PA)

The duke dedicated himself to supporting the Queen, on official engagements, at grand state events, foreign tours and in all aspects of her reign and life – and was always ready to lend a hand.

The duke and the Queen leave the House of Lords after the State Opening of Parliament (Carl Court/PA) The couple react as they bid farewell to Irish President Michael D Higgins at Windsor Castle in 2014 (Leon Neal/PA)

He was father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex

Seated on a tartan rug, the royal family play with baby Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral (PA) The Queen, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh on board the Royal Yacht Britannia during a visit to Norway (PA)

Philip was a skilled polo player for many years, as well as an accomplished sailor, pilot and carriage driver.

The Queen presents her husband with a trophy after an exhibition polo match in which he played for Hurlingham against the New Zealand team, Aotea, in 1955 (PA) The duke competes in the Sandringham Country Show horse driving trials (Chris Radburn/PA)

Sometimes the countless royal duties took their toll. Philip was known to occasionally “rest his eyes” while on official engagements.