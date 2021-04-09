Quiet send-off for Philip ‘will be a shame, but duke would have approved’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will be “pared back” because of the Covid-19 crisis and held behind the walls of Windsor Castle – but Philip would have approved, a royal commentator has said.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said a quiet send-off for the duke would be shame, but Philip – who disliked a fuss – was never one for pomp and pageantry.

Mr Little told the PA news agency: “Clearly they have planned for a Covid funeral and I know that Philip’s would be a pretty understated royal funeral compared to that which would be held for his wife.

“But in the midst of a pandemic, it’s going to be pared back so much.”

He added: “It will be behind castle walls at Windsor and we won’t get to see much of it at all.

“It will be a great shame that he has to have such a quiet send-off.

“But, in saying that, he didn’t want all the pomp and pageantry anyway so I suppose in a way it would suit his purpose.”