Teenager pleads not guilty to 3D printed guns terror plot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A teenage boy has pleaded not guilty to an extreme right-wing terror plot involving 3D printed guns.

A 17-year-old boy, from Essex, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between October 31 and December 19 last year.

The details of the alleged offence include drawing up plans for a storage bunker and providing information for the manufacture by 3D printer of two firearms.

The youth transferred funds for the purchase of materials to manufacture those firearms, it is claimed.

He also faces four counts of collection of terrorist information relating to training and homemade weapons.

A sixth charge alleges the dissemination of terrorist publications via a Telegram channel library.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, the youth, who turns 18 this month, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The defendant appeared by video link to Feltham young offenders institution.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC remanded him in custody ahead of his trial on June 7.