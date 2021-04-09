Global tributes flood in for Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid around the world to the Duke of Edinburgh after his death aged 99.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said they are keeping the Queen and her family in their hearts following the death of Prince Philip.

In offering condolences on behalf of the United States, the Bidens said in a statement that the impact of the duke’s decades of public service is evident in the causes he advocated.

The Bidens cited Philip’s involvement with environmental causes, the military and young people.

They added that his legacy will live on not only through his family, his children and grandchildren, but in all the charitable endeavours he helped shape.

The prime minister and president of Malta, a British Commonwealth country, expressed their sorrow at the death of Philip, who was stationed in Malta early in his marriage to the Queen.

The duke handed over the formal independence documents to Malta’s prime minister in September 1964, ending 165 years of British rule.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recalled Philip had “made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @Royalfamily”.

President George Vella conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty”.

I learned with deep sorrow about the demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the People of #Malta, I convey my deepest sympathy & heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the @RoyalFamily & the People of UK. pic.twitter.com/OEp6mAt1A8 — George Vella (@presidentmt) April 9, 2021

He included in his tweet a photograph of the Queen and Philip during a 2015 state visit to Malta.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the royal family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Mr Trudeau said he was a “man of great service to others”, first as a decorated naval officer and later as a leader in philanthropy.

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

He said Philip had a special relationship with the Canadian armed forces and noted he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Queen is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Germany’s president said the duke will be remembered as one who helped in the fight against Nazi tyranny.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to the Queen.

He said it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humour first hand at meetings in London and Berlin.

“We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Mr Steinmeier said.

“As a member of the Royal Navy, Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe from Nazi terror,” Mr Steinmeier added.

“His contribution to democracy and peace will remain in our memories.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolences telegram to the Queen that the Duke of Edinburgh was respected at home and around the world.

“Many important events in the modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness,” the message said, according to the Kremlin.

(PA Graphics)

“He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and international authorities.”

The Russian embassy in London also posted a condolences message, noting Philip was the great-great-grandson of Russian Czar Nicholas I.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his condolences to the British royal family.

He tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

In Tanzania, the new president Samia Suluhu Hassan said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences. We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning.”

In Somalia, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said: “He led an extraordinary life of service and had a huge impact on British society.”

India’s prime minister also offered condolences.

Narendra Modi said in a tweet: “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

George Bush shakes hands with the Duke of Edinburgh (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Former US president George W Bush praised the Duke of Edinburgh’s devotion to worthy causes and to others.

In a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife Laura, Mr Bush said: “He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign.

“Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to the Queen and the rest of Philip’s family.

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune tweeted that “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom”.

“Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Mr Beaune added.

Former US president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton offered their condolences .

A statement from the Clintons said: “Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service.

“We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”

Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his condolences and those of the nation to the Queen and the royal family.

He recalled Philip’s admiration for Italy’s artistic and cultural treasures and noted the duke had “always demonstrated sincere friendship towards the Italian people”.

Mr Mattarella said: “The memory is alive in multitudes of people around the world of a figure who for over 70 years offered with exemplary dedication his service to the crown and the United Kingdom, accompanying the evolution of his country with an open and innovative spirit.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said he received the news of the death with great sorrow and a deep sense of loss.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community. Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful co-existence of the human race,” Mr Kenyatta said.

The Queen learned of her father’s death, King George VI, in February 1952 while on holiday at the Sagana Lodge in central Kenya.

Philip broke the news to her.

A tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on display at the Piccadilly Lights in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Kenya gained independence from Britain in 1963, following political and sometimes violent agitation for statehood.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his sympathies to the Queen and the royal family.

He offered his “sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, who lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment”.

The Spanish royal family expressed their “deep sorrow” at the death of “our dear uncle Philip”.

Members of the two royal households are related as descendants of Britain’s Queen Victoria.

The Spanish royals said they would never forget the moments shared with the Duke of Edinburgh “nor his legacy of service and dedication to the Crown and the United Kingdom”, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, on an official visit to Senegal, also sent his condolences on behalf of the government.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said he received the news of Philip’s death with “great sadness and regret”.

The Duke of Edinburgh (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Mr Duda stressed that Prince Phillip was a “strong support” to the Queen as well as the people of the United Kingdom.

He described his death as an “irretrievable loss for the United Kingdom, for the Commonwealth and for the entire international community”.

Mr Duda noted people in Poland “still keep fond memories from the visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Warsaw in 1996″.