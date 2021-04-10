What the papers say – April 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Saturday papers largely cover one story, with many front pages containing photos of Prince Philip and tributes to the duke who has died aged 99.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph both feature images of the Duke of Edinburgh.

#holdthefrontpageTimes wrap pic.twitter.com/IALJSEXoHT — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 9, 2021 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021)'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AatjIH9wmc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 9, 2021

While The Guardian writes the Queen and royal family were in mourning after the duke died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

Guardian front page, Saturday 10 April 2021: Prince Philip 1921-2021 pic.twitter.com/3zfIr8Trjo — The Guardian (@guardian) April 9, 2021

The i carries the headline “a life of duty”, while the Daily Star calls Philip “her rock”.

Front page of @theipaper's iweekend edition A life of duty: Queen leads tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7CBuUocjoG — Oly Duff (@olyduff) April 9, 2021 THE STAR: Her Rock #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kEAZTZSjz9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021

The Independent carries a portrait of the duke, and the Daily Mirror has a picture of the Queen and her husband with the headline “Goodbye, my beloved”.

Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/vqGQ3gc2kG — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) April 9, 2021 Historic edition of the Daily Mirror tomorrow, including a special tribute pullout inside dedicated to the remarkable life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away this morning aged 99 at Windsor Castle @DailyMirror pic.twitter.com/eHmFIFtokh — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) April 9, 2021

The Sun writes “we’re all weeping with you Ma’am”, the Daily Mail carries the headline “Farewell, my beloved” and the Daily Express speaks of “great sorrow”.

Tomorrow's front page: A tribute to Prince Philip who sadly passed away this morning, being remembered by the Queen as her 'strength and guide'. https://t.co/EDMn7FGi59 pic.twitter.com/0n4YaxALlj — The Sun (@TheSun) April 9, 2021 DAILY MAIL: Farewell, my beloved #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0mWYe9zi0k — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021 EXPRESS: Deep Sorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VEpcs620zo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2021

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend leads with the latest on Sanjeev Gupta and Greensill Capital.