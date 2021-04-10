In Pictures: Gun salutes and flowers honour Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Gun salutes have been fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, as wellwishers continued to leave floral tributes at royal houses including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Saluting batteries began firing 41 rounds at one round every minute at midday on Saturday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well from Royal Navy warships.

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company begin the 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Three guns were prepared by soldiers wearing black face-coverings (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Spectators watched from Tower Bridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fired their salute at Edinburgh Castle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, members of the Queen’s family have visited her at Windsor Castle, where dozens of people have been laying flowers despite calls for them to stay away due to coronavirus concerns.