In Pictures: Gun salutes and flowers honour Duke of Edinburgh

by Press Association
April 10 2021, 12.29pm
Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

Gun salutes have been fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, as wellwishers continued to leave floral tributes at royal houses including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Saluting batteries began firing 41 rounds at one round every minute at midday on Saturday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well from Royal Navy warships.

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company begin the 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Three guns were prepared by soldiers wearing black face-coverings (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Spectators watched from Tower Bridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fired their salute at Edinburgh Castle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, members of the Queen’s family have visited her at Windsor Castle, where dozens of people have been laying flowers despite calls for them to stay away due to coronavirus concerns.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived at Windsor Castle to see the Queen (Steve Parsons/AP
A family added their tributes in Windsor (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wellwishers had been asked to stay away under coronavirus restrictions, but many still made the journey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Many children were among the mourners (Steve Parsons/PA)
Police officers monitor the crowds on the Long Walk at Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)
Flowers were also left at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A woman leaves flowers to honour the duke’s memory (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Flowers left at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

