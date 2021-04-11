What the papers say – April 11

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Continued tributes to Philip lead many of the Sunday papers, including comments from Prince Charles who said his “dear papa” was a “very special person”.

The Sunday Times carries details of Charles’s emotional farewell, as does The Sunday Telegraph.

Sunday TIMES: “Charles pays tribute to his ‘dear papa’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eIMGVK8r0l — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 10, 2021 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'My dear Papa was a very special person… I miss him enormously'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/UsfUCzx4yO pic.twitter.com/YYvwc3cPcm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 10, 2021

The Independent carries details of Philip’s “low-key” funeral next Saturday, with 30 guests set to attend.

The Mail on Sunday also carries the “emotional tribute” from Charles, with the paper reporting the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK for the funeral, but his wife will not.

MAIL On Sunday: “Charles: My Dear Papa Was So Very Special” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b0Nv36nX2a — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 10, 2021

And the Sunday Express writes the country is to fall silent at 3pm next Saturday as the funeral takes place.

The Sunday Mirror says Harry and William will “walk shoulder to shoulder” at the funeral procession.

While the Sunday People leads with the duke having designed his own cortege.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star on Sunday writes about the bookies getting “a battering” after the first woman jockey won the Grand National.

And The Observer leads on coronavirus, writing the Government is risking a third wave by easing lockdown while hotspots still exist.