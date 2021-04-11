Snowy start to Sunday for parts of the UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parts of the UK woke to a snowy spring morning on Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for snow affecting the North East of England and North Yorkshire was in place until mid-morning.

The Met Office said up to 5cm of snow was possible on high ground.

Runners carried on despite the snowfall on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Runners and dog walkers were not deterred by the light snowfall at Whitley Bay on the North East coast.

Elsewhere, it was a chilly start for many, with temperatures ranging from a high of 5C in the South West to freezing in Scotland.

The Met Office tweeted: “A cold and frosty start for many with sunshine and a few wintry showers.”

There are no weather warnings in place for Monday, when non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality are due to reopen for the first time in months as the lockdown is eased in England.