South Korea to resume AstraZeneca jab for ages 30-60

South Korea has said it will resume administering AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to all eligible people between the ages of 30 and 60.

Last week, the country suspended the use of the jab for anyone aged 60 or younger pending the outcome of a review by the European Medicines Agency.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday it will restart the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday, citing studies showing that its benefits outweigh the risk of side-effects.

A medical worker prepares to take a sample at a temporary coronavirus screening clinic in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

An agency statement said those aged 30 or younger will be excluded, as UK authorities have recommended they are given alternative vaccines.

It said three cases of blood clots have been found in vaccinated people in South Korea – but none of the type of side-effects determined by European authorities.

Those due to get AstraZeneca vaccinations from Monday include medical workers and people in long-term care facilities, those at special schools and welfare centres for disabled people and homeless people.

In recent days, South Korea has been experiencing a steady increase in new coronavirus infections.

Earlier on Sunday, South Korea reported 677 new confirmed cases, raising the total to 109,559 with 1,768 deaths.