Matteo Darmian helps Inter to 11th straight Serie A win against Cagliari

Matteo Darmian popped up with a rare strike to seal runaway leaders Inter Milan’s 11th successive Serie A victory with a 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Former Manchester United full-back Darmian turned in Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the closing stages, to extend Inter’s lead over second-placed city rivals AC Milan to 11 points.

Antonio Conte’s Inter now need just 16 points from eight games to seal their first Serie A title since 2009-10.

Juventus powered past Genoa 3-1 to hold onto third place in Serie A.

Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie all found the net, with Gianluca Scamacca replying for Genoa, for Juventus’ second league win in the week after the 2-1 victory over Napoli.

Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen were on target for Napoli in a 2-0 win at Sampdoria, to stay fourth and maintain the pressure on the league’s top three.

Fabian Ruiz, centre, opened the scoring for Napoli at Sampdoria (Tano Pecoraro/AP)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s added-time goal snatched Lazio a 1-0 win at Verona.

Josip Ilicic’s penalty stole a 3-2 win for Atalanta at Fiorentina.

Duvan Zapata’s first-half brace had Atalanta in control but Dusan Vlahovic netted twice to drag the hosts level.

Ilicic had the last word from the penalty spot, however, undoing all Fiorentina’s hard graft.

Borja Mayoral struck just before half-time to hand Roma a 1-0 win over Bologna.

Gael Kakuta and Simon Banza struck penalties as Ligue 1’s fifth-placed side Lens dispatched Lorient 4-1 to move three points ahead of Marseille in sixth.

Corentin Jean and Arnaud Kalimuendo also hit the target, while Terem Moffi’s effort for Lorient proved scant consolation.

(4-1) VICTOIRE du Racing, face à @FCLorient !Les Sang et Or enchaînent avec un 1⃣1⃣e match sans défaite en championnat !#RCLFCL #rclens pic.twitter.com/EJmlgLXsDI — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) April 11, 2021

Martin Terrier struck to seal Rennes’ 1-0 win over struggling Nantes, which moved his side up to seventh in the table.

Wahbi Khazri fired a hat-trick as St Etienne thumped Bordeaux 4-1.

Khazri slotted two penalties, with Zaydou Youssouf also on the scoresheet and Hwang Ui-jo netting for Bordeaux.

Le casting du prochain Astérix continue de se dévoiler. pic.twitter.com/mMNbYd5EnF — AS Saint-Étienne (from 🏡😷) (@ASSEofficiel) April 11, 2021

Brendon Chardonnet’s effort cancelled out Moussa Kone’s opener as Brest salvaged a 1-1 draw with Nimes, with Nice and Reims playing out a goalless draw.

Wissam Ben Yedder’s brace helped Monaco dispatch Dijon 3-0 to hold on to third place in Ligue 1.

Stevan Jovetic opened the scoring before Ben Yedder wrapped up the victory, with his second goal coming from the penalty spot.

Back to winning ways with 3⃣ goals and 3⃣ points! ✊ FT: #OLSCO 3-0 pic.twitter.com/PfYbAAWtem — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) April 11, 2021

Memphis Depay bagged a double and Lucas Paqueta was also on target as Lyon swept past Angers 3-0.

Atletico Madrid continue to falter despite sitting at the top of LaLiga after a 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

Diego Simeone’s side grabbed a fifth-minute lead thanks to Yannick Carrasco but Cristian Tello hit back for Betis, who were able to grind out the draw.

8⃣ games to go, and so much to play for… ❤️ if you're excited for the #LaLigaSantander run-in!#LiveStandings pic.twitter.com/vHz0Ly3K2i — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 11, 2021

Atletico, who have won just three of their last eight league games, sit one point ahead of city rivals Real and two clear of third-placed Barcelona.

Daniel Wass’ penalty and a late Gabriel Paulista effort scrambled 10-man Valencia to a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

Maxi Gomez was sent off with 10 minutes to play, after Valencia had hit back from 2-0 down for a share of the spoils.

We produced a great reaction to draw a game that became very tough for us. We have to keep demanding more from ourselves and remain ambitious as a way forward.#JuntsAnemAMUNT 🦇 pic.twitter.com/T5f69npcEn — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 11, 2021

Ander Guevara and Alexander Isak had put visitors Sociedad in charge at the break, only for Valencia to battle their way back to parity.

Jorge Molina and Quini found the net to hand Granada a 2-1 turnaround win at Real Valladolid, who had gone in front through Fabian Orellana’s penalty.

Suat Serdar’s fourth-minute finish proved enough for basement club Schalke to seal a shock 1-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg.

Leandro Barreiro’s added-time strike plundered a 3-2 win for Mainz at Koln.

Jean-Paul Boetius had put Mainz into an early lead, only for Ondrej Duda’s penalty and Ellyes Shkiri’s effort to wrestle control for the hosts.

Karim Onisiwo levelled for Mainz just past the hour however, leaving Barreiro to steal the plaudits – and the points – at the death.