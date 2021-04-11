Full return of schools and reopening of retail in Wales from Monday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Schools in Wales are set to fully reopen on Monday, along with remaining non-essential retail, and some travel restrictions will be lifted.

Close-contact services will reopen and university campuses will welcome back students for blended face-to-face and online learning.

Wedding venue “show-arounds” by appointment will also be allowed, as part of the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.

While restrictions on travel in and out of Wales will be lifted on Monday, people will not be able to journey to countries outside of the Common Travel area – the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and Ireland – without a reasonable excuse.

Last week, the Welsh Government announced it would be accelerating parts of its lockdown exit programme, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying the “improvements” in the public health situation and the ongoing vaccination programme meant changes could be made to previously announced plans.

Under the new plan, organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people will be able to take place from April 26 instead of May 3.

Wedding receptions for up to 30 people will also be permitted outdoors from April 26 – again a week earlier than previously announced.

The reopening of gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities will be allowed from May 3, brought forward a week from May 10.

This will include for individual or one-to-one training, but not exercise classes.

An extended household rule will again allow two households to meet and have contact indoors from May 3, rather than May 10.

All dates are “subject to the public health situation remaining favourable” and will be confirmed at a review of coronavirus regulations on April 22, the Welsh Government said.

Mr Drakeford said the speeding up of the timetable was “only possible because of the efforts everyone is making to protect themselves and their loved ones”.

From April 26 outdoor attractions, such as funfairs and theme parks, could be allowed to reopen – the date for which has not been changed.

Outdoor hospitality, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants, is also set to resume from the same unchanged date.